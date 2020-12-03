Ohio woman arrested in Arizona with cocaine, hundreds of pounds of pot, thousands of fentanyl pills

Border Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Talia Naquin, WJW

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (NEXSTAR/WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ohio woman on drug trafficking charges in Arizona after “a significant amount” of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, law enforcement said.

Crystal Briley (Credit: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Crystal Briley, 39, who had been speeding early Tuesday morning. The deputy said she was unable to stay in her lane.

During the stop, the deputy said, a marijuana smell could be detected.

“Briley was extremely nervous during the interaction and deceptive when answering questions,” stated a YCSO release. “Based on the odor and Briley’s behavior, the deputy believed she was involved in some type of illicit drug activity.”

A K9 unit alerted deputies to a drug odor, prompting a search of the vehicle.

According to YCSO, the truck Briley was driving contained 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Authorities said Briley had denied there were drugs in the vehicle “except for a small amount of marijuana in her purse.”

Charges against her include possession and transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale. She was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Thursday

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

2 PM
0%

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.