Officials: Border agent fired at driver trying to hit him

Border Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — A Border Patrol agent shot at a vehicle involved in human smuggling after the driver attempted to strike the agent as he attempted to stop the vehicle on a southwestern New Mexico highway, officials said Saturday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said the vehicle drove off and that the Border Patrol and local authorities were trying to locate its driver.

The agent was not injured in the incident that occurred Friday night along State Route 80, the statement said.

No suspect description was released and there was no immediate indication whether the gunfire wounded the driver.

Lordsburg is 136 miles (219 kilometers) west of El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.