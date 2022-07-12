RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with what police have said was a thwarted Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia, have been ordered held without bond.

Brief court hearings for the men Monday produced no new details about the alleged plot.

This image provided by the Richmond Va., police department shows weapons and ammunition seized in connection with an investigation related to a planned mass shooting on July 4th in Richmond, Va. Police said that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb. (Richmond Police Department via AP)

Rolman Balcarcel and Julio Alvarado-Dubon were arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.

Richmond police said they received a call from a concerned citizen indicating there was a shooting being planned on a July 4 celebration.

Balcarcel’s attorney said he believes they came to the U.S. to work. He said he’d be “very surprised” if they were planning a mass shooting.