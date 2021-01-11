New year not slowing down Tijuana’s murder rate; more than 50 recorded in first 11 days

Over the weekend, a man was found shot to death inside this Tijuana home. Courtesy: Tijuana Municipal Department of Public Safety)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The State Attorney General’s office in Baja California is reporting that 52 murders have occurred in the city of Tijuana so far this year.

It’s already on pace to duplicate the 2,000 homicides documented in 2020.

The latest victim is a man in his 30s discovered shot to death Monday morning on an empty lot.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old man was killed execution-style on the patio of his home. He had been shot several times. Four others were found dead throughout the city, all shot to death as well.

No arrests have been made according to Baja’s State Attorney’s office.

