Nearly 100 people arrested from four migrant stash houses

Posted: / Updated:

Undocumented immigrants located in a stash house in Hidalgo County (source: CBP)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Law enforcement located 91 undocumented immigrants in four stash houses across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Officials first located nine undocumented immigrants at a house in Edinburg. The individuals were from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico, according to a release

Agents later found another residence in Edinburg holding 34 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

The third stash house was located in McAllen, where agents located 40 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

A fourth stash house was located in Rio Grande City with eight more undocumented immigrants, thought their country origin was not made available.

