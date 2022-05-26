MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Reynaldo Perez Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs.

On June 26, 2021, Perez was a passenger on a Tornado Bus at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint. A K-9 was alerted to his luggage at the bus’s cargo area.

A search of his luggage led to the discovery of 21 bundles of a white powdery substance, later determined to be 21 kilograms of cocaine.

It was valued at approximately $2,000,000, the release stated.

During the hearing, evidence was shown of Perez executing two successful narcotic smuggling attempts prior to being caught.