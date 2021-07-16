Migrant smuggling, failed bribe leads to 3 arrests in Juárez

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Three people were arrested in Juárez on Wednesday and are accused of transporting migrants.

The suspects were arrested after being caught with 17 migrants from Guatemala, Mexico and Ecuador, according to police officials in Juárez.

Police arrived as the suspects and migrants were leaving a hotel to board a bus on their way to the Anapra Colonia in Northwest Juárez to cross into the United States.

Two men and a 16-year-old were arrested and accused of human trafficking, police say.

Juárez police say the suspects offered to bribe their agents with 2,890 pesos to be freed.