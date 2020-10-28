Mexico in Brief: Police find eight bodies strewn about neighborhood in Chihuahua

Report: Victims were bound, shot and had signs of torture; crime happens in a state that has been site of long-running drug war

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Chihuahua, Mexico on Wednesday closed off two crime scenes where the bodies of six men and two women have been found.

Three of the bodies – bound, shot and showing signs of torture – were near a well in the Valles neighborhood of Chihuahua City; police located five additional bodies a short distance away, Diario de Chihuahua reported.

The newspaper’s website referred to the killings as a “massacre” and described bodies strewn about a street called Valle del Yaqui. It published a photograph of a police officer standing a few feet away from two of bodies laying as they were found.

State police investigators surveyed the crime scenes before crews from the Medical Examiner’s Office removed the bodies.

The state of Chihuahua has been a battleground for rival drug gangs in the past two decades, with hundreds of killings taking place this year primarily in the border city of Juarez and in the mountainous southwest portion of the state.

Police in Chihuahua, Mexico investigate a crime scene. (file photo courtesy State of Chihuahua)

Juarez has already surpassed 1,400 murders for the year. The state capital, where the eight bodies were found, had recorded only 333 homicides as of the end of September, according to a group that tracks crime stats.

Late Wednesday, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Border Report that the eight bodies had “signs of violence” and that investigators were trying to identify the victims and seeking leads about the person or persons who abandoned the bodies on the street.

