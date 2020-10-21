Mexican judge tosses out charge against reputed Juarez drug gang leader

Border Crime

Chihuahua state officials say they will keep "El 300" behind bars on two counts of murder, kidnapping

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gerardo Santana Garza, a.k.a. “El 300.”

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Local law enforcement officials reacted surprised after a Mexican federal judge dismissed organized crime charges against the reputed leader of a major Juarez drug gang.

“This draws our attention because, from our perspective, he is a person associated with organized crime. It draws our attention that this is the second time he is judged by a federal authority and is quickly absolved,” Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Augusto Peniche told reporters on Tuesday.

He was referring to Gerardo Santana Garza, a.k.a. “El 300,” a reputed member of Barrio Azteca who went on to lead La Empresa prior to his arrest in 2018. Santana allegedly continued to have influence in the Juarez drug trafficking scene prior to his transfer to a federal facility earlier this year.

Santana was brought back to Juarez earlier this month for his federal trial on organized criminal activities. Peniche said a federal district judge “absolved” Santana last Friday.

Gerardo Santana Garzza, a.k.a. “300” (photo courtesy State of Chihuahua)

State police officials this summer publicly complained that one of the reasons they can’t eradicate organized criminal activity in Juarez is that federal officials refuse to prosecute drug traffickers. The state police continues to arrest gang members on state charges, such as murder, kidnapping or extorsion.

Peniche said Santana will remain behind bars because he still faces state kidnapping and homicide charges. “He is still detained,” the state official said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.