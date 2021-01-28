Man wanted for attempted murder in Denver captured at the border, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Denver is jailed in El Paso and is expected to be extradited for alleged crimes.

Guadalupe Jose Villaneuva, 19, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents before being handed over to the El Paso Police Department on Sunday. He had tried to cross the Paso Del Norte International Bridge from Mexico into Downtown El Paso, according to CBP.

Villanueva is held in the Downtown county jail, according to county records.

He is wanted in a case involving a Dec. 28 double-shooting in which two were shot. One of the victims is a 3-year old child, according to Denver authorities.

The child is in critical condition but is expected to survive her injuries. The adult was treated and has been released.

CBP officials say Villanueva and three others were crossing from Mexico in a 2008 Toyota Camry when the agents identified him. Another person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting investigation in Denver.

Denver police are looking for Amaya Wild, 18, who is wanted as an alleged accessory to the shooting. She is also in the Downtown jail, according to county records.

Wild is expected to be extradited as well.