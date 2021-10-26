Man wanted for 2018 murder of Horizon teen apprehended by border officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man featured on El Paso’s Most Wanted list every week since 2018 for the murder of a Horizon City teen is behind bars thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working the Bridge of the Americas.

Arath Jauregui, now 21, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jose Guadalupe Reazola, whose body was found in the desert off Marvin Lane in Far East El Paso County in April 2018.

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas’ primary vehicle inspections identified Jauregui, who attempted to enter El Paso, Texas, from Mexico around 4 p.m. Monday.

“CBP officers are diligently working to protect our nation from a wide variety of threats,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “On a daily basis, CBP officers identify and apprehend people who are being sought by law enforcement. Some seek sanctuary across the border, but when they return to the U.S., history has shown that they will be stopped by CBP officers.”

Few details have been released in Reazola’s murder, including any possible motive for the crime. He was found in a desert area in Montana Vista off Marvin Lane and Century Drive near Red Sands.

Jauregui was turned over to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives and was booked into the El Paso County Jail, where he is being held on an $80,000 bond.