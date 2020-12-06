Juarez police say they found abandoned trailer with drugs worth $62.8 million

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez authorities say they found an abandoned flatbed trailer with a multi-million load of drugs hidden between sacks of plaster mix.

Police seized the truck in the working-class Tierra y Libertad neighborhood after receiving an anonymous call Saturday night, the office of Mayor Armando Cabada said.

Municipal police officers, soldiers and federal police located the abandoned truck at the corner of San Jose and Oscar Flores streets. A drug-sniffing dog is said to have alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics on the flatbed, whose cargo was covered with blue and yellow tarps. A tow truck hauled the vehicle – a white 1980 International — to a city police station where officers unloaded the cargo and found:

9 pounds of fentanyl

144 pounds of crystal meth

12 pounds of heroin

And 2,894 pounds of marijuana (more than a ton)

Mexican authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at $62.8 million and said the fentanyl was enough to manufacture millions of pills. No arrests were made.

A Juarez police officer inspects the contents of the bundles pulled from a semi truck they say was carrying $62.8 million in marijuana, heroin, meth and fentanyl. (courtesy City of Juarez)

Synthetic drugs have been flooding the U.S.-Mexico border in the past few years, as nearly every major drug cartel is now manufacturing or trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

U.S. authorities blame the latter for a surge in overdose deaths due to its potency. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of the drugs pulled from the trailer. (courtesy City of Juarez)

Few additional details were available Sunday regarding the seizure in Juarez involving the abandoned 40-year-old truck.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Arizona-Mexico border made what was then the largest-ever fentanyl seizure on record. It was 254 pounds hidden under the floor of a tractor-trailer carrying produce from Mexico. CBP placed the street value of that shipment at $3.5 million.

And in October, they seized another 56 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl powder at the Otay Mesa, California cargo inspection facility. The commercial truck carrying the fentanyl also carried 3,014 pounds of meth and 64 pounds of heroin. CBP placed a street value of $7.2 million on the entire shipment.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.