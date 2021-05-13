Juarez group using embroidery to honor victims of femicide

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — A Juarez group is using embroidery to tell the stories and preserve the names of victims of femicide.

Bordeamos Por La Paz believes in the possibility of a just and caring society that lives in peace and harmony, and keeping alive the memory of those no longer with us who deserve truth and justice.

One of the volunteers — a mother of two — shared her experience with KTSM and described what this initiative meant to her and the feelings going through her mind as she created her first embroidery.

“Sadness of having lost your daughter, because those are very difficult feelings. At the time of embroidering the little hearts, it was like giving and wishing my heart and love to that person who, although I don’t know, I wish to be well,” Nacy Vicencia said.

Every thread has its own story: Red represents the victims who have been killed; pink honors women who lost their lives due to their sex or gender; and green resembles hope of finding those who have disappeared but are still alive.

So far, the group has given out the names of approximately 250 victims dating back to 1993.

Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcome. To help, you can reach out to the Facebook Page named Bordeamos Por La Paz.