ICE, CBP seize more than 100,000 counterfeit surgical masks

HSI El Paso members of the Commercial Fraud Group and CBP officers seized more than 100,000 medical surgical masks Dec. 7 after CBP officers intercepted a shipment of 5,004 boxes Dec. 3 at the Ysleta Cargo Facility.

EL PASO, Texas — More than 100,000 counterfeit 3M N95 surgical masks headed for hospital workers on the East Coast were seized on Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP officers at the Ysleta Cargo Facility initially intercepted the shipment of 100,080 3M N95 surgical masks with a value of $600,480 on Dec. 3. According to ICE and CBP, the masks were in-transit at an El Paso bonded warehouse.

ICE HSI special agents determined the masks were counterfeit after working with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and 3M Company.

“The seizure of these counterfeit surgical masks not only ensures the health and safety of our frontline health care workers by preventing them from receiving inferior personal protective equipment, it also protects the integrity of the American economy,” said Erik P. Breitzke, acting special agent in charge of ICE HSI El Paso. “We will continue to aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute criminal counterfeiters who show a total disregard for human life and take advantage of a relentless world pandemic for economic gain.”

The agencies said the shipment is in violation of Importation, Removal and Contrary to Law (19 U.S.C. 1595a(c)(2)(A)) and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. ICE HSI El Paso is investigating the seizure with assistance from CBP.

ICE HSI launched Operation Stolen Promise in April 2020 to protect U.S. consumers from the increasing and evolving threat posed by the pandemic. The operation involves various federal agencies, including CBP, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and multiple private sector partners, including Pfizer, 3M, Amazon and others.

For more information or to report COVID fraud, visit the Operation Stolen Promise website.

