Human smuggling suspect crashes into tree in Hidalgo County, 9 detained

Border Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Driver wrecks into tree in Hidalgo County (source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents detained nine people after a person suspected of human smuggling crashed into a tree in Hidalgo County and fled from the scene.

According to a release, McAllen Border Patrol agents witnessed multiple people getting into a Ford Explorer near the Rio Grande on Sept. 21.

The agents later tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going.

Agents chased the vehicle and its driver drove off the road and onto a ranch through thick brush.

The vehicle then hit a tree head-on.

Upon impact, multiple people, including the driver, ran away from the vehicle.

Agents apprehended nine people at the scene and later determined they were all illegally present in the United States, according to the release. The driver wasn’t found.

No information was provided on the processing of the captured individuals.

