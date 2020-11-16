Human smuggling attempts result in 74 arrests, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector said six human smuggling attempts resulted in 74 arrests.

According to a news release, agents from the McAllen Station were working near Abram, Texas, when they received information about a suspicious white Chevrolet pickup traveling south toward the Rio Grande.

Officials said the vehicle matching the pickup’s description was being utilized to conduct illicit activity in the area.





Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents waited for the vehicle to travel back north toward the levee. As the truck arrived at the levee, the driver accelerated, striking an agent’s parked vehicle, and fled.

Agents followed the vehicle and discovered the white pickup abandoned with no people inside. With the help of a nearby Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, agents searched the nearby brush and arrested 13 undocumented immigrants. The subjects were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

The following morning, agents from the Rio Grande City Station attempted to conduct an immigration inspection of the occupants in a Ford Expedition.

As the agents followed the Expedition, the vehicle abruptly stopped and several subjects fled into the nearby neighborhood.

Agents and the Rio Grande City Police Department searched the area and located three undocumented immigrants. Agents identified the three subjects as nationals of Guatemala and Mexico.

That same day, border agents working on Highway 281 near San Manuel, Texas, initiated a vehicle stop on a black GMC Acadia.

As agents approached the vehicle, agents observed several passengers inside. The driver identified himself as a U.S. citizen. The four passengers admitted to being Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

Agents arrested the driver and passengers and transported them to the station for processing.

Then, McAllen agents in Havana, Texas, received information of several suspected undocumented immigrants running north towards Military Highway.

As agents responded to the area, they saw a light colored Ford F-150 travel west from the reported location.

Agents tried to catch up to the pickup, but momentarily lost sight of it before discovering it abandoned on a dirt road near the Rio Grande.

Agents searched the vehicle and discovered nearly 63 pounds of marijuana worth more than $50,000. Agents requested the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations air asset to search for the subjects. After a thorough search of the area, agents arrested the driver and 11 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.