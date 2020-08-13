Hidalgo CBP officers find $2 million in drugs hidden within commercial bus

Border Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported a seizure of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine. The shipment valued at $2,034,000 was found hidden in a commercial passenger bus arriving from Mexico.

Photo source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Hidalgo

CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Aug. 7 encountered a commercial passenger bus arriving from Mexico. CBP said officers discovered suspected narcotics hidden within the bus.

The agency said the officers located 56 packages of suspected cocaine weighing 132.8 pounds and 21 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 50.71 pounds. The street value of the cocaine is $1,020,000 and $1,014,000 for the methamphetamine.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics along with the bus and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.