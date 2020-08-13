HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported a seizure of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine. The shipment valued at $2,034,000 was found hidden in a commercial passenger bus arriving from Mexico.

Photo source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Hidalgo

CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Aug. 7 encountered a commercial passenger bus arriving from Mexico. CBP said officers discovered suspected narcotics hidden within the bus.

The agency said the officers located 56 packages of suspected cocaine weighing 132.8 pounds and 21 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 50.71 pounds. The street value of the cocaine is $1,020,000 and $1,014,000 for the methamphetamine.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics along with the bus and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.