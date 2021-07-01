Gov. Abbott says cartels, smugglers and human traffickers profiting off of Biden’s border policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to complete a border “wall” begun by President Donald Trump, but it’s unclear whether it will look like this stretch of border wall that was build in October 2020 in McAllen, Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump visited the border in the Rio Grande Valley, the governor tweeted that “Cartels, smugglers and human traffickers are profiting off Biden’s dangerous open border policies.”

Abbott went on to provide a percentage of the rise in illegal border crossings, saying the crossings have risen 838% from last year, as well as the increase in fentanyl seizures, which increased 2,100%.

“Texas will protect our communities, build the wall, and secure the border,” Abbott’s tweeted.

Abbott also tweeted a quote from Trump from the visit: “Thank you Greg. What a great partner you’ve been for 4 years. I gave him a complete and total endorsement. You have done a great job and it’s an honor to be with you,” the governor adding that, “TX is grateful for our shared commitment to secure the border.”

