Gov. Abbott says cartels, smugglers and human traffickers profiting off of Biden’s border policies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump visited the border in the Rio Grande Valley, the governor tweeted that “Cartels, smugglers and human traffickers are profiting off Biden’s dangerous open border policies.”
Abbott went on to provide a percentage of the rise in illegal border crossings, saying the crossings have risen 838% from last year, as well as the increase in fentanyl seizures, which increased 2,100%.
“Texas will protect our communities, build the wall, and secure the border,” Abbott’s tweeted.
Abbott also tweeted a quote from Trump from the visit: “Thank you Greg. What a great partner you’ve been for 4 years. I gave him a complete and total endorsement. You have done a great job and it’s an honor to be with you,” the governor adding that, “TX is grateful for our shared commitment to secure the border.”
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.