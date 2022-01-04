Five slashed bodies found on roadside in southern Mexico

Border Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The slashed-up bodies of five men were found on a roadside in southern Mexico on Dec. 28, authorities reported.

The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutor’s office said all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut.

The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs.

Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.

Also, last Tuesday, authorities announced that skeletal remains found in November in the northern border state of Sonora were from 25 different people.

Volunteer searchers found 14 clandestine burial pits that contained bones, some burned, and decomposing bodies in a patch of scrubland. The remains were so jumbled that it took investigators more than a month to sort out the number of bodies.

The body dumping ground was discovered by volunteer search teams made up of relatives of disappeared people near a highway west of the state capital, Hermosillo. Relatives of the disappeared have to conduct their own searches in many parts of Mexico, because police are unable or unwilling to do so.

Sonora has been the scene of drug gang turf battles thought to involve factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, allies of the Jalisco cartel and a gang allied with fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.