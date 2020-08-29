Firefighters, border agents rescue 5 from canal along Rio Grande in El Paso

Border Crime

by: KTSM staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team rescued five people from a canal in two separate incidents starting late Friday night.

The first reports of people in the canal came in around 11:25 p.m. at Loop 375 and Fonseca Drive. EPFD assisted Border Patrol by rescuing three people from the canal. One of those patients was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second call of people in the canal came in around 12:55 a.m. in the same area. EPFD was able to rescue two more people from the canal. No injuries were reported in the second rescue.

