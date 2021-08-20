Federal authorities seize over $13 million in counterfeit Louis Vuitton products and more

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal authorities seized more than $13 million in counterfeit designer goods and other items during an operation conducted by various agencies in Nevada.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement say 12,688 pieces of counterfeit items, including rolls and sheets of material with Louis Vuitton trademark print, were seized on Aug. 3.

In total, $13.4 million worth of merchandise including an Apple computer, external hard drive, catalogs and business documents were taken at a warehouse in Henderson, Nev.

Photo courtesy of Homeland Security Investigations

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the owners of the business were identified as an out-of-state couple who purchased the operation and boutique client for approximately $500,000. The couple has been living in Henderson.

“HSI will continue to focus on keeping counterfeit products off U.S. streets and dismantling the criminal organizations behind such activity,” Francisco Burrola, a special agent in charge for HSI Las Vegas said. “the infringement of intellectual property rights is a growing threat to our economic viability that cannot stand in our communities.”

Agents with HSI and ICE worked with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducting a search warrant.

Law enforcement says the warehouse had two industrial-sized sewing machines allegedly used to manufacture counterfeit merchandise. The rolls and sheets of the Louis Vuitton trademark print were found to be from China.

The items have been stored in evidence, according to ICE.