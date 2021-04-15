FBI addresses gang activity amid migrant increase

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI says it’s not seeing an increase in foreign gang activity in El Paso despite increased numbers of migrant crossings along the border.

“We have not seen that — I can tell you that,” says Paul Davis at the FBI El Paso Division.

Davis says the FBI has multi-agency partnerships to help disrupt and dismantle gang activity across the region.

“With our partners here in El Paso, we do keep tabs,” says Davis. “We also have Customs and Border Protection on our Safe Streets Task Force, so we’re attuned to whenever some of the gangs that we don’t necessarily see in El Paso migrate through to go on to larger cities like Houston.”

The FBI is on the ground when gang members do come through the Borderland.

“We get out there, do interviews, and want to know what they’re doing and why they’re coming through our community,” says Davis.

“We make it known that we’re paying attention to gang members moving through,” he adds.

The FBI reports that there are more than 100 different gangs in El Paso that combined law enforcement efforts keep at bay.

“El Paso, overall, we have a very safe community, and I would like to say that’s due in large part to the El Paso Police Department’s outstanding gang unit, as well as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department. When they have gang activity, they do address it quickly,” says Davis.