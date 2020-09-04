El Paso border agents arrested 17 convicted felons in August

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector encountered 17 felons who were in the country illegally last month.

Additionally, three of those criminals were members of notorious gangs, according to a news release issued by border officials in El Paso.

The convictions were out of various locations throughout the U.S., including Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, and included convictions for murder, rape and child molestation.

In a statement, El Paso Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez praised her agents for their “undeterred … commitment to secure and protect our Nation’s borders.”

“As a result of these great efforts, numerous criminal aliens were stopped from re-entering our communities,” she said.

Updated statistics can be found online at CBP enforcement statistics.

