Driver who died after high-speed chase, shootout faced illegal re-entry charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) on Friday identified the suspect in the Wednesday morning pursuit that stretched from Socorro to San Elizario to I-10 West in Far East El Paso as 27-year-old Aaron Salazar. Salazar died as a result of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-Involved Shooting that occurred during the incident. Officials add that the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide details as they become available.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Salazar had a marijuana conviction and was deported through Eagle Pass in 2012. He was arrested again in October 2020 on an illegal re-entry charge. Federal documents state that Salazar was a Mexican citizen who was found in the 300 block of Camino De La Rosa Road in San Elizario on Oct. 31, 2020, by a Border Patrol agent.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and took a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office for a two-year sentence on May 26, 2021, with a jail credit of 209 days. It’s unclear why Salazar wasn’t in jail at the time of Wednesday’s incident.

