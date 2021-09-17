Dozens found in a sweltering trailer at Texas border

Border Crime
Posted: / Updated:

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Almost 50 people who had entered the U.S. illegally were found inside the sweltering trailer of a truck stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas, officials said.

Border Patrol agents found the people early Wednesday morning at its Freer checkpoint 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Laredo on U.S. 59, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement. A trained dog detected something amiss in the trailer and agents had the trailer opened.

No injuries were reported from the 90-degree interior of the trailer. The Border Patrol says those inside came from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. They and the driver of the truck were taken into custody, said CBP spokeswoman Sara Melendez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

