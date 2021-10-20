DHS incorporates ‘victim-centered approach’ in fight against human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Department of Homeland Security is introducing a “victim-centered approach” in its effort to combat human trafficking.
Wednesday’s announcement marked the anniversary of the agency’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, an agency-wide effort to bring human traffickers to justice, protect victims of sex trafficking and forced labor, and prevent such crimes from occurring.
Under the direction of DHS Secretary Alejandro, all agency components are to incorporate a victim-centered approach into all policies, programs, and activities governing interactions with victims of crime.
“Safeguarding, supporting, and respecting victims of human trafficking is not just the right thing to do. It also enables law enforcement to better detect, investigate, and prosecute perpetrators of human trafficking,” Mayorkas said.
DHS also announced several new initiatives across components to combat sex trafficking and forced labor:
- ICE HSI issued a directive underscoring HSI personnel’s responsibility to identify and assist victims of crime.
- The CCHT launched a new public website at DHS.Gov/CCHT to bring together all DHS anti-human trafficking resources in one easily accessible place.
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released the first-ever standalone T-Visa Resource Guide for law enforcement and certifying agencies. The T-Visa Resource Guide provides information to certifying agencies, including law enforcement, on how to support victims of human trafficking while law enforcement investigates and prosecutes these crimes. USCIS also released updated and comprehensive T-Visa policy guidance for agency adjudicators to clarify requirements for T-Visa eligibility.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that, in addition to the seven Withhold Release Orders (WROs) and two Findings already issued in Fiscal Year 2021 to protect American consumers and businesses from goods made by forced labor, additional enforcement actions are expected in the coming days. As part of its mission to investigate and prevent goods made by forced labor from entering U.S. commerce, CBP has detained 1,469 shipments containing nearly $500 million of goods suspected to be made by forced labor in FY2021 alone.
- Finally, the DHS Blue Campaign continues to educate the public, law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders through partnerships, advertisements, and social media about the indicators of human trafficking and how to report it.
- DHS remains committed to a victim-centered approach in the pursuit of justice for survivors of these heinous crimes.