DHS incorporates ‘victim-centered approach’ in fight against human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Department of Homeland Security is introducing a “victim-centered approach” in its effort to combat human trafficking.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the anniversary of the agency’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, an agency-wide effort to bring human traffickers to justice, protect victims of sex trafficking and forced labor, and prevent such crimes from occurring.

Under the direction of DHS Secretary Alejandro, all agency components are to incorporate a victim-centered approach into all policies, programs, and activities governing interactions with victims of crime.

“Safeguarding, supporting, and respecting victims of human trafficking is not just the right thing to do. It also enables law enforcement to better detect, investigate, and prosecute perpetrators of human trafficking,” Mayorkas said.

DHS also announced several new initiatives across components to combat sex trafficking and forced labor: