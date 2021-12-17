Deputies rescue migrants held captive in Horizon City without food or water

President Joe Biden is hosting the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Thursday at the White House for the first North American Leader’s Summit since 2016.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three individuals told sheriff’s deputies they had been held captive without food or water for three days before escaping a home earlier this month on Horizon City outside El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a wellness check on Dec. 1 when they came upon the three individuals off of Horizon Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies said the three individuals led them to a home on Ascencion Avenue, where they found an additional five individuals allegedly being smuggled into the United States.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded and took custody of all eight individuals.

On Wednesday, deputies served a warrant and arrested Martha Salas-Gonzalez and Raul Eduardo Martinez Lujan on suspicion of smuggling of person. Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail with bonds set at $40,000.

