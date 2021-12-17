Deputies rescue migrants held captive in Horizon City without food or water

Border Crime

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden is hosting the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Thursday at the White House for the first North American Leader’s Summit since 2016.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three individuals told sheriff’s deputies they had been held captive without food or water for three days before escaping a home earlier this month on Horizon City outside El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a wellness check on Dec. 1 when they came upon the three individuals off of Horizon Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies said the three individuals led them to a home on Ascencion Avenue, where they found an additional five individuals allegedly being smuggled into the United States.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded and took custody of all eight individuals.

On Wednesday, deputies served a warrant and arrested Martha Salas-Gonzalez and Raul Eduardo Martinez Lujan on suspicion of smuggling of person. Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail with bonds set at $40,000.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.