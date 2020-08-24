Deported sex offender caught after crossing illegally into Texas, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A convicted sex offender previously deported attempted to re-enter the U.S. illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 44-year-old Adrian Guzman-Romero of Mexico after he allegedly crossed into the U.S. from Mexico on Aug. 18 near Eagle Pass, Texas.

A check of Guzman-Romero’s record revealed convictions for several sex offenses in Sarasota, Fla. In 2016, he was convicted of sexual battery of a minor, attempted lewd or lascivious molestation, and use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child. Guzman-Romero received a sentence of 390 days in prison and two years of probation in Sarasota.

In 2019, an immigration judge ordered Guzman-Romero deported, the release said.

He faces a charge of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“It is extremely important that we prevent these dangerous criminals from becoming a plague on our communities and our nation. I’m so proud of the vigilance that our agents display as they carry out their duties,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.