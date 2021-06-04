Crash leads to $3.3 million cocaine discovery near Texas-Mexico border

Border Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

70 bundles of cocaine were found after a crash near the Texas-Mexico border. Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A two-vehicle crash near the Texas-Mexico border turned into a massive cocaine discovery for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said highway patrol troopers found an estimated 182 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $3.3 million in the back of a BMW SUV. Troopers responded to the crash just west of Rio Grande City, which is about 40 miles west of McAllen, on Monday.

The troopers found the cocaine in three burlap sacks packaged into 70 individual bundles, DPS said.

DPS said the driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.

70 bundles of cocaine were found after a crash near the Texas-Mexico border. Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

