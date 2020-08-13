Convicted sex offender caught entering country illegally

Border Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender who along with three other individuals attempted to enter the U.S. illegally in South Texas.

Agents encountered the four undocumented immigrants on Wednesday night near the city of Roma.

Among them was Dagoberto Sajche-Ajche, a Guatemalan who had a previous arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago, according to a Border Patrol news release.

A judge found Sajche-Ajche guilty and had sentenced him to three-years confinement.

