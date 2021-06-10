Phone scammers impersonate CBP agents, claim victims connected to drug smuggling

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning people across the nation about a phone scheme that tries to gain banking information.

The agency said numerous people have received calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (caller’s) name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the caller’s banking information.

CBP said the agency does not solicit money over the phone.

“We are thankful for the concerned residents who have reached out to us with this information so we can inform our family, friends, and community of this criminal intent,” said Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry. “I would just like everyone to remember, if you get a call stating they are CBP and asking for money to just hang up.”