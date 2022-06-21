PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $4 million worth of alleged methamphetamine on Friday.

On June 17, officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, according to a press release from CBP.

An officer referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems and a screening by a canine team.

After a physical inspection, officers found a total of 1,200 packages. The vehicles contained alleged methamphetamine at at total weight of 310 pounds.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).