CBP officers seize nearly $1M in cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $960,500 in alleged cocaine.

Packages containing nearly 125 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

“The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat. Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers were alerted to a tractor-trailer, arriving from Mexico, by a K9 team. After searching the semi, Officers discovered 51 packages of alleged cocaine, nearly 125 pounds, hidden within the tractor. 

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle and the case is under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

