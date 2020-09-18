CBP officers seize $681K worth of pot and meth in separate incidents

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Two failed smuggling attempts led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure on $681,000 worth of narcotics.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred a car driver by a 23-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen who lives in Mexico, for further inspection on Sept. 16. Officers discovered 21 packages of methamphetamine. The 29 pounds of meth valued at $583,778, said the release.

Later, officials at the Pharr International Bridge say they referred a 63-year-old Mexican man who was hauling an empty trailer for a secondary inspection. Officers discovered 204 packages of marijuana, weighing 486 pounds, valued at $97,222.

The release mentions all narcotics and vehicles involved were seized. Both drivers were arrested.

Homeland Security Investigation took custody of the drivers and is continuing the investigation.

