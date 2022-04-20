ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents discovered an unaccompanied child near the Rio Grande.

Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

On Tuesday, at 1:30 a.m. RGC agents working near Roma found a 2-year-old boy unaccompanied with a missing shoe.

The boy was traveling with 38 migrants, according to a news release.

Agents questioned the group for more information on the boy, but no one claimed to know the child.

Authorities located a birth certificate on the boy with the father’s information handwritten on the back.

The toddler was medically screened by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician and he was determined to be in good health. He was then transported to the station for further investigation.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

According to the release, RGV agents have encountered over 38,000 unaccompanied children in the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.