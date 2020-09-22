Car battery used in methamphetamine smuggling attempt, CBP says

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $742,000 worth of methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge over the weekend.

According to a news release, the border officers stopped a 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by a 37-year-old male U.S. citizen to be inspected on Friday.

This resulted in the discovery of 23 packages of methamphetamine that were concealed within the Jeep belonging to the man from Mercedes, Texas.

Source: Customs and Border Protection

The packages weighed 28.31 pounds and are valued at $566,000, according to the agency.

On Sunday, CBP officers at the same border crossing stopped a 26-year-old woman from Houston driving a Kia Optima for further inspection.

The officers discovered four packages weighing 8.84 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $176,000 hidden within the car’s battery.

“Methamphetamine continues to be the drug of choice for smugglers these days and whether they are small amounts like these or in commercial trucks, our officers are ready to intercept those dangerous drugs and keep them from crossing our border,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.