Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump pleads not guilty to new charges

Border Crime

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A Canadian woman accused of mailing the poison ricin to the White House and Rio Grande Valley officials pleaded not guilty to added charges in a Washington, D.C., courtroom.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, aka Jane Ferrier, now faces charges of sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions, according to federal records.

Ferrier also faces a 16 count indictment in the city of Brownsville over allegations that she sent poison to Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officials.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra received a letter with a suspicious white powdery substance that was sent on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and postmarked from Canada.

The letter clearly stated a desire to harm Guerra and three female detention officers.

The letters were intercepted at the Hidalgo County Detention Center, without incident.

They also found the letters contained similar language to the letter sent to the White House and included the same signature block: “FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

Ferrier was previously booked into the Hidalgo County Jail by the Mission Police Department for weapon possession charges and later released to immigration authorities on May 18, 2019.

A federal judge has ordered that she be held without bond pending trial.

