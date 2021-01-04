Brothers from South Texas admit to smuggling $300K worth of marijuana

Border Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Brothers Robert and Daniel Chavarria recovered large bundles of marijuana from the banks of the Rio Grande and orchestrated a scheme get to them to Laredo, Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

On May 25, 2017, the brothers from El Cenizo loaded the pot onto a black truck at Roberto Chavarria’s home, and Daniel Chavarria attempted to drive the truck to a stash house in neighboring Laredo.

Investigators said authorities had been conducting surveillance and attempted to stop the truck, but Daniel Chavarria led authorities on a chase and managed to get away.

Authorities said they found the vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road with the lights on and still running. They found five large bundles of marijuana weighing 169.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $299,200.

Authorities eventually identified and located the brothers and took them into custody.

The brothers have admitted to organizing the smuggling of the marijuana, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Monday. Roberto Chavarria, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Monday. Daniel Chavarria, 35, entered his plea on Dec. 1, 2020.

The brothers face a minimum of five years in federal prison and a possible $5 million maximum fine. U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana will impose sentencing at a date still to be determined.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated with the assistance of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Makens is prosecuting the case, according to a news release.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
79°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.