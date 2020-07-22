Border agents seize more than $1 million in drugs on five separate smuggling attempts

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized more than $1 million in drugs in five separate smuggling attempts.

Agents from the Brownsville Station saw a white Dodge pickup speeding away from the Rio Grande on Thursday. Agents then located the truck abandoned along the side of the road with several bundles of marijuana inside. The drugs weighed more than 250 pounds and were valued at more than $206,000, according to the release.

The following day, agents working in El Refugio saw several individuals load multiple bundles of drugs into a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked near the Rio Grande. As the agents approached the vehicle, several individuals jumped into the river and swam to Mexico. Agents say they seized the vehicle along with 345 pounds of marijuana, worth $276,000.

In another occasion, Border Patrol agents working in Garceno attempted to stop of a Ford-F250 suspected of transporting drugs. The driver refused to stop and let the agents on a pursuit as they traveled back toward the Rio Grande, the release said.

The pursuit then came to an end after the driver intentionally drove into the river. Agents recovered over 640 pounds of marijuana worth more than $515,000.

Additionally, Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint stropped a white Ford F150 for secondary inspection, on Sunday afternoon.

The release says the driver sped off, but mobile units then responded and located the vehicle parked on the side of the road still occupied by the driver and passenger. Agents arrested both individuals and seized more than 35 pounds of marijuana found inside a suitcase. The drugs are valued at over $30,000, according to the release.

The last drug bust happened when agents working near La Joya seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana worth more than $55,000 after a drug smuggler led agents in a pursuit that subsequently led to one arrest.