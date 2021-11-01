Border Patrol agents find 75 migrants locked inside refrigerated trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in South Texas found 75 migrants locked inside a refrigerated tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released photos of dozens of migrants inside the trailer.

The migrants were discovered after the driver of the truck had to go through an immigration inspection at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, where he was being questioned in regards to his citizenship.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the trailer.

When agents opened the trailer doors, they found 75 undocumented migrants inside, shivering and trying to stay warm.

The trailers refrigerator was set to 58 degrees Fahrenheit and the doors had been padlocked shut from the outside.

The driver was arrested and all of the undocumented migrants were taken into custody.

Agents determined that they all were Central American and Mexican Citizens.

