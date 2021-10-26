Border Patrol agents find 31 migrants in tractor-trailer at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

Border Crime

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) – United States Border Patrol agents discovered 31 undocumented migrants hidden in a tractor-trailer Saturday, concealed among crushed aluminum.

Border Patrol Canine Detection teams at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint on Interstate 10 encountered a tractor-trailer in the primary inspection lane.

Officials said K9s alerted agents to further inspect the vehicle and agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection lane.

Agents opened the trailer doors to discover a total of 31 undocumented migrants from Guatemala and Mexico who were concealed among crushed aluminum, according to CBP officials.

“The vigilance and teamwork displayed by agents and their K-9 partners saved multiple individuals from a potentially dangerous situation…Transnational criminal organizations continue to expose undocumented migrants to unsafe conditions with little to no regard for their well-being.”

Sean L. McGoffin, Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent

The driver and three occupants from the tractor-trailer, were turned over to Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.

All undocumented migrants were medically evaluated and processed accordingly, CBP officials said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.