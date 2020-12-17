Border Patrol agents arrest 84 individuals over two day period

Border Patrol arrested more than 80 individuals over two days (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested more than 80 undocumented immigrants across a two-day period.

On Wednesday, agents working near Mission stopped a Chevrolet Camaro and discovered seven undocumented individuals in the backseat of the vehicle. It was later discovered that a passenger of the vehicle, a U.S. citizen, tested positive for COVID-19. However, none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing personal protective equipment.

Also on Wednesday, agents in Rio Grande City discovered 28 undocumented immigrants present in a small trailer home.

Agents described the conditions in the home as “deplorable.” According to a release, there was trash piled up inside and people were using old pizza boxes as matting to sleep on.

According to the release, the 28 individuals were from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

On Thursday, agents chased a Dodge Challenger west of Rio Grande City after the driver drove off from a traffic stop. The five individuals were eventually chased down and taken into custody.

Later on Thursday, RGV Border Patrol agents discovered 44 undocumented immigrants at a stash house in an unspecified location.