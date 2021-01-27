Border Patrol agent accused of driving drunk, possession, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Border Crime

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg police arrested a U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Laredo Station on suspicion of driving drunk on Tuesday morning.

David Saldivar was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one count of possession, according to jail records.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a written statement.

Saldivar was given a $15,000 bond and was released the same day, according to court records.

