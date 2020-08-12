Border agents use branch to rescue woman from Rio Grande

Border Crime

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a woman who was clinging onto a tree on the banks of the Rio Grande and nearly passed out.

Agents encountered the woman near Rio Grande City and used a branch to reach her and pull her out of the water, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, which said the woman nearly lost consciousness.

As agents treated the woman while waiting for an ambulance, they encountered a second individual who claimed to have broken his arm. Agents were able to stabilize the man’s arm and called for a second ambulance.

Agents later determined that both individuals were from Honduras and were in the country illegally.

