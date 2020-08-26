Bond set for CBP officer facing bribery charge

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Bond was set at $75,000 for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who is accused of accepting a bribe to allow a drug shipment into the country.

According to court records, Magistrate Judge Juan Alanis granted Oziel Cantu bond via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

Cantu is charged with accepting $15,000 in exchange for facilitating the importation of narcotics into the United States from Mexico at the Pharr Port of Entry.

A report states that Cantu advised a cocaine smuggler to use a certain inspection lane so that he would be allowed to pass through without getting caught. The cocaine smuggler turned out to be an undercover officer.

Cantu was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Cantu must deposit $3,000 with the court in order to make bail.