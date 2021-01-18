Biden and AMLO must mend fences or drug cartels will run rampant, security expert says

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — Recently, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also known as AMLO, signed a law in Mexico making it illegal for government agencies to share intelligence and information about drug cartels with American agents working in Mexico.

For decades, Drug Enforcement and FBI Agents have been stationed in Mexico fighting the war on drugs.

Some had diplomatic immunity and access to top secret data gathered on the cartels and their operations. This new law in Mexico does away with that.

While AMLO had promised to crack down on the violence brought on by the drug trade in Mexico, many believe Mexico’s president is doing the opposite.

Nelson Balido is the Chairman of the Border Commerce and Security Council. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“AMLO is letting them run loose,” said Nelson Balido, CEO of the Border Commerce and Security Council. “I don’t see the AMLO administration taking a stern lead to counter narcotics. He’s taking a wait-and-see approach not wanting to be confrontational.”

Balido, who is based in San Antonio, Texas, believes Joe Biden needs to step in as soon as possible and push AMLO into changing this new policy. Otherwise, Balido says the countries could see cartel activity rise in 2021 and beyond.

“Without a potential change in policy along the U.S. border, cartels are poised to increase their profitable transport of people and drugs across the southern border,” Balido said. “Biden, as well as AMLO, must take a more direct approach and carry out operations to stop cartels.”

Balido admits right now it’s not looking promising.

“Their relationship is as cold as ice right now,” he said. “Biden needs to set the stage. The administration has to put its foot down and lay the ground rules very early.”

