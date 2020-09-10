Authorities discover drugs, gun in South Texas stash house

Border Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of a stash house Tuesday in Mission, Texas.

According to a release, U.S. Border Patrol agents, working with federal and local law enforcement, discovered drugs and a weapon at the location.

Officials say they recovered over 80 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and a 9 mm firearm.

The release adds two Mexican nationals were arrested.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Constables Office.

The investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, said the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.