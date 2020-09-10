Authorities discover drugs, gun in South Texas stash house

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of a stash house Tuesday in Mission, Texas.

According to a release, U.S. Border Patrol agents, working with federal and local law enforcement, discovered drugs and a weapon at the location.

Officials say they recovered over 80 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and a 9 mm firearm.

The release adds two Mexican nationals were arrested.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Constables Office.

The investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, said the release.