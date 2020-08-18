American teen charged with water-bottle meth smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An American teenager is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers located 158 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside three cases of bottled water Friday night.

The seizure was after the 18-year-old entered the pedestrian crossing and declared the cases of water about 7 p.m. at the Ysleta Port of Entry. The water was selected for a secondary exam, where a drug-sniffing dog tipped officers off to the presence of drugs. The water bottles were X-rayed, and a CBP Agriculture Specialist noticed the water’s unusual density.

The liquid subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The primary CBP officer on duty was thorough and focused and was able to identify this pedestrian as a person who needed additional scrutiny,” said CBP Ysleta Port of Entry Director Arnie Gomez.

CBP officers arrested the teen and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.