Alabama National Guardsman in uniform arrested at Whataburger, allegedly attempted to transport cocaine

Border Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeland Security Investigations agents working undercover arrested an Alabama National Guard member for allegedly attempting to transport cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

HSI in McAllen received information on Sept. 8 that Guardsman Derrick Sankey was involved in transporting and distributing drugs.

Four days later, HSI began an undercover operation in which Sankey agreed to transport one kilogram of cocaine from a Whataburger in Hidalgo, Texas to a DoubleTree Hotel in McAllen.

Sankey arrived at the Whataburger in military uniform and driving a Border Patrol marked vehicle, investigators said. Sankey then approached the undercover agent asking for the package. Undercover agents then arrested Sankey once he took the package.

During questioning after the arrest, Sankey admitted he went to Whataburger to pick up one kilogram of drugs and then drop it off at the DoubleTree Hotel in McAllen.

Sankey told HSI special agents that he thought he was meeting someone who transported the package from Mexico. He also admitted to special agents that “he was to be paid $1,000 for his efforts.”

Sankey appeared in court on Tuesday, where he is represented by Robert Laurence Guerra, Jr. Sankey was ordered to be detained pending his hearing, which is expected to be Friday, Sep. 17.

It is unknown why the Alabama National Guard troop had a Border Patrol vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.