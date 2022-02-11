EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents busted two smuggling attempts at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 checkpoints this week.

The two smuggling incidents follow an incident where 132 migrants were found crowded in the

back of a tractor-trailer on February 7.









The first smuggling attempt happened late night on Monday, when Las Cruces Border Patrol agents

assigned to the I-25 checkpoint found a U-Haul freight truck with 20 adult migrants crammed

inside the cargo compartment.

These migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Peru and Columbia were medically evaluated, processed and expelled to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order to prevent cross-border spread of COVID-19. The driver, a permanent U.S. resident, remains in custody.

The second incident was late night on Wednesday when agetns, also assigned to the Las Cruces Station, inspected a white van with a daycare logo while working at the I-10 checkpoint. The agents discovered 23 migrants from Guatemala inside the small passenger vehicle.

The migrants were processed and expelled to Mexico under Title 42.

Ruthless human smugglers continue to endanger the lives of migrants as they smuggle them further

into United States. I am extremely proud of

the Las Cruces Border Patrol Agents who displayed professionalism and empathy as this smuggling

scheme could easily have developed into a tragedy. Our Immigration checkpoints are extremely valuable

and have been strategically placed in locations to purposely disrupt illicit activities such as these. Gloria I. Chavez, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was detained and will face charges under Title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

Officials add that these latest events add up to the 456 smuggling schemes disrupted by Border Patrol Agents of the El Paso Sector since Fiscal Year 2022 began.

The El Paso Sector recorded 1,304 disrupted smuggling events in FY2021.

All incidents are under investigation, according to officials. No other information regarding the cases is available at this time.

